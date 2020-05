According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, Antonio Jamar Fuqua, a 31-year-old Rogersville resident, died when his vehicle hit the back of a garbage truck Thursday morning.

The wreck took place about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 72 and Sledge Road.

There was a sanitation worker on the back of the garbage truck who was hit and taken to Huntsville Hospital by Athens EMS.

West didn't know his current condition.