Rogersville man killed in Limestone Co. wreck

State troopers said a Rogersville man died in a wo-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

In a news release, troopers said 86-year-old Charles Craig failed to stop at a stop sign on Alabama 99 near Salem Minor Road. That's about 12 miles northwest of Athens.

His car was hit by a truck.

Craig was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

They have not released the name or condition of the other driver.

State troopers and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division are handling the investigation.