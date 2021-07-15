Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rogersville man killed in Limestone Co. wreck

The two-vehicle wreck happened Tuesday evening.

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 1:23 PM
Posted By: Regan Spencer

State troopers said a Rogersville man died in a wo-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

In a news release, troopers said 86-year-old Charles Craig failed to stop at a stop sign on Alabama 99 near Salem Minor Road. That's about 12 miles northwest of Athens.

His car was hit by a truck.

Craig was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

They have not released the name or condition of the other driver.

State troopers and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division are handling the investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events