Clear

Rogersville man dies in Friday morning crash

A Rogersville man died in a single-vehicle crash about 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 2:17 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Rogersville man died in a single-vehicle crash about 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Michael Keith Bogle, 55, was killed when the 2003 Dodge 1500 truck he was driving left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned on County Road 50 in Lauderdale County, said Cpl. Gregory Simpson of the Alabama State Troopers Quad Cities Post.

Stover was pronounced dead at the scene, approximately 4 miles south of Lexington. Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events