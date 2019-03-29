Rogersville man dies in Friday morning crash

A Rogersville man died in a single-vehicle crash about 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Michael Keith Bogle, 55, was killed when the 2003 Dodge 1500 truck he was driving left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned on County Road 50 in Lauderdale County, said Cpl. Gregory Simpson of the Alabama State Troopers Quad Cities Post.

Stover was pronounced dead at the scene, approximately 4 miles south of Lexington. Troopers continue to investigate the crash.