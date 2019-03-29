A Rogersville man died in a single-vehicle crash about 9:15 a.m. Friday.
Michael Keith Bogle, 55, was killed when the 2003 Dodge 1500 truck he was driving left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned on County Road 50 in Lauderdale County, said Cpl. Gregory Simpson of the Alabama State Troopers Quad Cities Post.
Stover was pronounced dead at the scene, approximately 4 miles south of Lexington. Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
Related Content
- Rogersville man dies in Friday morning crash
- Man charged in Rogersville stabbing
- Rogersville man killed in late-night wreck
- Photos: A frosty morning on Second Creek in Rogersville
- Rape investigation in Rogersville shuts down restaurant
- Rogersville woman identified in deadly Limestone County wreck
- UPDATE: Manager of a Rogersville restaurant charged with attempted rape
- Three more abuse cases opened linked to Rogersville restaurant
- Governor Kay Ivey issues $5,000 reward in unsolved Rogersville murder
- Seven people hospitalized in Rogersville after contact with vape pen
Scroll for more content...