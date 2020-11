A Rogersville man seriously injured in a Nov. 14 wreck in Huntsville has died.

Jeffrey Lamar Boyce, 30, died Nov. 21, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Boyce was in a single-vehicle crash about 1:50 a.m. Nov. 14 on Old Monrovia Road near King Road, one mile north of Huntsville, troopers said.

He was transported to a hospital, and died a week later.

Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey said the crash remains under investigation.