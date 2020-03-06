Clear

Rogersville firefighter injured in house fire

Image from Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department

He was hit by a collapsing ceiling

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 11:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department firefighter was injured Friday while combatting a house fire.

Capt. Taylor Siniard was hit by a collapsing ceiling while inside fighting a fire in a home in the 1,000 block of Alabama Highway 207 about 5 p.m. Friday.

Siniard received a back injury and concussion, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

See the full post below

