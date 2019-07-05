The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department was hard at work very early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire call about 1:02 a.m. Friday.
There were no reports of anyone being inside the structure or anyone being hurt.
Related Content
- Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department tackles massive fire
- Fire closes Rogersville barbecue restaurant
- Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department puts out blaze, saves house, cleans up
- Littleville Volunteer Fire Department chief resigns
- Man charged in Rogersville stabbing
- Volunteers tackling opioid addiction in Madison County
- Rumor Extinguished: Littleville Volunteer Fire Department to remain operational
- Treasurer charged with stealing from volunteer fire department
- Toney Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 50 years of service
- Underwood-Petersville Volunteer Fire Department to hold recruiting meetings
Scroll for more content...