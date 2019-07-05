Clear
Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department tackles massive fire

Firefighters responded to a structure fire call about 1:02 a.m. Friday.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department was hard at work very early Friday morning.

There were no reports of anyone being inside the structure or anyone being hurt.

