Clear

Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department puts out blaze, saves house, cleans up

Photo from the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page

The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department had a busy day Wednesday.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 7:52 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department had a busy day Wednesday.

Check out their Facebook post with details and photos below, and then visit the page and give them a Like.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events