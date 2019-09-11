Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department honors 9/11 firefighters

Tributes across the country are happening to mark the 18th anniversary of 9/11. The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department is doing the same.

They have a fire truck at their department with the sign "We Remember" on it, along with a fire hose with the names of 343 firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11. They also have small flags in the ground with the names and numbers of the ladder trucks, where they were placed on 9/11 at the Twin Towers and how many firefighters from that unit died.

"I remember terror and fear on everybody's face," said Kaitlyn Hendrix, who was only six years old on 9/11. "We didn't understand why people were crying. Then the footage came across of the plane hitting the towers."

Hendrix's father has been a volunteer firefighter for almost 30 years and knowing 343 New York firefighters' families lost their loved ones hit her as a child.

"It's emotional. I'd cry and beg my dad not go on calls," said Hendrix.

Hendrix said she wanted to go on the calls just to watch out for her dad. When she got old enough, she too became a volunteer firefighter with Rogersville. Hendrix and others set up the 9/11 memorial to honor the brave who lost their lives on the day that changed our nation.

Even though Hendrix doesn't know any of these firefighters personally, she's looked up their stories and read about them. She said it's a special moment to honor them.

"They are heroes. They are my heroes. They are our heroes. To everybody here at Rogersville Fire Department, they are our heroes and we think of them as brothers," said Hendrix.

Firefighters encourage people to visit the memorial and pay their respects. It will be up until Sunday.