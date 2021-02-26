Rogers advances, will play for state title on Mar. 4

While there are still some regional titles on the line around the state Friday, final four games were already underway in Birmingham.

The Rogers Pirates defeated Geneva and advanced to the final four for only the second time in the last 20 years on Friday morning.

Led by strong performances from Erin Brown and Madilyn Krieger gave the Pirates a two-point halftime lead.

Brown finished the game with 18 points on four of eight shooting from behind the arc.

Geneva’s Madison Johnson would contribute a strong performance as well -- finishing with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.

In the game’s final 16 minutes, the Pirates distanced themselves from the Panthers, outscoring Geneva 31 to 23, going on to win the game 55 to 45.

Rogers' last and only title came back in 2019. The Pirates will look to bring home their second next Thursday.

Later in the day, Brooks and Booker T. Washington played a game that couldn’t be contained to just 32 minutes of basketball. With a trip to the 4A title game on the line, the teams fought hard until the final whistle in overtime.

The Lions overcame an early Golden Eagles lead, thanks in part to Kyler Murks 3-point shooting. Murks also scored a buzzer-beater, sending the game to overtime in the fourth.

In overtime, BTW grabbed a lead and Brooks was unable to answer. The Golden Eagles held on to win 69-61, despite only knocking down two 3-pointers all game.