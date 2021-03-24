Rogers Group/Reed Contracting hosting job fair

Need a job?

Rogers Group, who owns Reed Contracting in Huntsville, is hosting a job fair Wednesday and Thursday.

They are looking to hire between 50 and 80 people! No experience is required and you could even be offered a job on the spot.

The fair will be held at 2512 Triana Boulevard at the Rogers Group headquarters.

The event will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 1:00-7:00 P.M.

Experienced and non-experienced applicants are welcome to apply to positions as foremen, machine operators, dump truck drivers, or concrete finishers.

Starting pay is $15/hour and benefits are offered.

One of Rogers Group's biggest clients is the city of Huntsville, which is rapidly growing.

"We need a tremendous amount of help. Huntsville is growing, it's a big city, there's a lot of work. So we need a tremendous amount of people. We're looking for anywhere from 50 to 80 open positions based on the different roles. So we need a lot of people, we're looking to hire a lot of people and again this town is growing so we're excited to be a part of that growth," said Anthony Garcia, Rogers Group Vice President of Northeast Alabama.

So just how fast is Huntsville growing?

According to a United Van Lines study, the Rocket City was the fourth most moved to city in the country in 2020.

Alabama was ranked as eighth when it comes to top places to move during the pandemic.