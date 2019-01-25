Clear
Roger Stone set to be arraigned Tuesday in DC

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone will be arraigned in Washington, D.C., next week.

Jan. 25, 2019
Ashley Thusius

He was arrested Friday at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Stone has been charged with witness tampering, obstruction and lying to Congress in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

Prosecutors say he lied about his pursuit of hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign. The U.S. says the emails were hacked by Russian intelligence officers.

Stone appeared before a judge in Florida on Friday and was released on bond. His case will now be transferred to Washington. His arraignment is set for Tuesday morning.

Stone has maintained his innocence and has said he'll plead not guilty.

He's the sixth Trump associate charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign and possible coordination with Russian efforts to sway the 2016 election.

