Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers spoke Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after discussing on the same outlet his reasons for avoiding a vaccine.

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 8:02 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for Covid-19 but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive.

Rodgers tested positive Wednesday, was unavailable to play in the Packers’ 13-7 loss Sunday at Kansas City and remains quarantined in his Green Bay home.

