Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

He found out he had Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 8:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

(AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots.

The 37-year-old Rodgers did not say what ingredient he was allergic to or how he knows he is allergic.

Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for the unvaccinated, found out he contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday. The reigning NFL MVP told SiriusXM’s “Pat McAfee Show” he didn’t feel well Thursday but was much better Friday.

