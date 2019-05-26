Rod Bramblett, the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula, confirmed dead following car crash

The beloved voice of Auburn University athletics died along with his wife, following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night.

According to a statement from the Lee County Coroner, Rod and Paula Bramblett were involved in a crash at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Shug Jordan Parkway in Auburn around 6:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The coronor's office said Rod, 53, the driver of the vehicle, was first taken by ambulance to East Alabama Medical Center (EMAC) and then airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham with multiple, critical internal injuries.

Rod died "from a severe closed head injury."

Paula, 52, was "airlifted from the scene, but had to be diverted to EAMC due to the severity of her injuries and died in the emergency room from her injuries shortly after arrival there," said the Lee County Coroner.

She died at 7:50 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

The coroner's office said the other vehicle involved was driven by a 16-year-old, who has not been identified. That driver was taken by ambulance to EAMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said "Alcohol was not a factor in the accident," which remains under investigation by Auburn Police and the Lee County Coroner's Office.

Auburn University released a statement following confirmation of the deaths of both Rod and Paula. Both worked for and were graduates from the university.

Rod was known as "The Voice of Auburn," starting with broadcasting baseball in 1993 and then taking over as the lead announcer a decade later in 2003.

Paula was "a long-time employee of Auburn University, working in the Information Technology Department."

Rod was named National Broadcaster of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2013 and received the Alabama Sportscaster of the Year award three times (2006, 2010 and 2013) "as presented by the National Sports Media Association."

An immediate outpouring of support came from across not only the State of Alabama, but throughout the sports community.

On Sunday, Auburn Football Coach Gus Malzahn said in part "I'm heartbroken by the loss of Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula. Rod was a true professional and was always a pleasure to work with."

Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl said "You will not find a kinder, more unselfish sole than Rod. His love for Auburn, our student athletes and coaches is genuine and heard loud and clear. Praying for Rod, Paula and Bramblett Family."

Butch Thompson, the head baseball coach for Auburn, released a statement, which reads in part, "Let peace reside with us today knowing that his next broadcast will be in heaven. Eternal rest Rod and Paula Bramblett and thank you for 27 years of telling the story of Auburn Baseball."

Governor Kay Ivey also sent her condolences. In a statement, she said in part "Rod & Paula Bramblett will never be forgotten & Rod's voice will echo on for generations to come."

Auburn University said "Funeral arrangements are pending and will be shared when they become available."

The Brambletts are survived by their two children, Shelby and Joshua.