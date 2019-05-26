Rod Bramblett, the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula involved in serious accident

The Voice of the Auburn Tigers, Rod Bramblett, and his wife, Paula, were involved in a serious two-vehicle car accident Saturday evening. Opelika-Auburn News's Troy Turner first reported this accident.

Turner also reported both Paula and Rod Bramblett have passed away due to injuries during this accident.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris released a statement at 10:05 p.m. Saturday:

"A two-vehicle motor vehicle collision Saturday afternoon about 6:00 PM has claimed one life and critically injured another person. The accident happened at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Shug Jordan Parkway in Auburn.

"The driver of one vehicle was transported to EAMC and then airlifted by helicopter to UAB Hospital in Birmingham with critical injuries.

"The passenger was airlifted from the scene but had to be diverted to EAMC due to the severity of her injuries and died in the emergency room from her injuries shortly after arrival there.

"The driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to EAMC emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries."

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Auburn Police Division, Harris said.

The accident involved the SUV driven by the Brambletts and an SUV driven by a 16-year-old driver who also was injured in the accident, which occurred on Shug Jordan Parkway at West Samford Avenue.

Bramblett’s wife was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen injured was in serious condition and taken to East Alabama Medical Center.

Auburn Athletics released the following statement Saturday:

“Rod Bramblett, the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula, were involved in a serious car accident early Saturday evening in Auburn.

"We ask the Auburn Family to keep the Bramblett family in your thoughts and prayers.”

