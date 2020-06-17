Rocket motors for NASA’s Artemis mission arrive at Kennedy Space Center

Rocket motors that will help power NASA’s first Artemis flight test mission around the Moon arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday.

“The fully assembled boosters for NASA’s Space Launch System rocket are the largest, most powerful solid propellant boosters ever built for flight,” said Bruce Tiller, manager of the SLS Boosters Office at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville. “These enormous rocket motors help provide the necessary launch power for the SLS deep space rocket.”

NASA is working to return astronauts to the moon’s surface in four years. After that, the next step will be to send them to Mars.

