Rocket built in Decatur to launch satellite for first U.S. Space Force mission

A satellite is set to launch Thursday in the first national security mission for the U.S. Space Force.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is using an Atlas V 551 rocket to launch the satellite. The rocket was built in Decatur.

The launch will mark the 83rd Atlas V mission since the inaugural launch in 2002, according to ULA.

There is a two-hour launch window starting at 1:57 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.