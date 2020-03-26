Rocket built in Decatur to launch satellite for first U.S. Space Force mission

A satellite is set to launch Thursday in the first national security mission for the U.S. Space Force.
United Launch Alliance (ULA) is using an Atlas V 551 rocket to launch the satellite. The rocket was built in Decatur.
The launch will mark the 83rd Atlas V mission since the inaugural launch in 2002, according to ULA.
There is a two-hour launch window starting at 1:57 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
