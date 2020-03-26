Clear
BREAKING NEWS Second coronavirus case confirmed at Marshall Space Flight Center Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rocket built in Decatur to launch satellite for first U.S. Space Force mission

There is a two-hour launch window starting at 1:57 p.m.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 10:19 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A satellite is set to launch Thursday in the first national security mission for the U.S. Space Force.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is using an Atlas V 551 rocket to launch the satellite. The rocket was built in Decatur.

The launch will mark the 83rd Atlas V mission since the inaugural launch in 2002, according to ULA.

There is a two-hour launch window starting at 1:57 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events