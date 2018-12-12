Clear
Rocket Republic brewery to open second location in Huntsville

There is already a location in Madison.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 10:38 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Rocket Republic Brewing Company will be opening a second location in downtown Huntsville on Meridian Street next to the Furniture Factory and AM Booth Lumberyard.

There is currently a Madison location at Production Avenue.

