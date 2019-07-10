Huntsville summer swim teams try to stay cool during heat advisory

The heat advisory in Madison County comes as Huntsville prepares for the biggest swim meet of the season.

Nearly a thousand kids and their families will be at the Huntsville Aquatic Center this weekend. The meet will stretch multiple days for more than 4 hours a day. That's why one swim coach told us it is so important his swimmers stay hydrated.

Will Bradley is the coach for the Valley Hill Country Club Barracudas. He says this week has been hot even by the water.

"It makes everything reflect off, so you're sweating as soon as you step out," said Bradley.

He says swimming presents its own set of challenges. He's noticed it's easier for swimmers to forget the importance of staying hydrated when they're working out under waves.

"We've got to make sure our swimmers stay hydrated so they can swim their best and drink lots of water and stay in the shade, because it will be hot," said Bradley.

Shade might not always be an option in dual meets, but for city meets this year, organizers say they're pulling out all the stops to keep kids cool. This will be the third year in the new air conditioned facility on Drake Avenue.

Organizers say for tents outside they'll have about 40 fans spaced no more than 20 yards apart. The Rocket City Swim League will also have ambulances on standby and food and water for volunteers.

"They make sure for all the volunteers and for the coaches and stuff that we're taken care of. They do a great job," said Bradley.

The Rocket City Swim League's final meet kicks off with diving on Friday and the swim portion will follow on Saturday and Sunday.