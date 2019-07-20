Rocket City businesses boom during Apollo celebrations

"Probably even more so than some of the Christmas shopping days," said Cheryl Sexton, manager Harrison Brother's Hardware Store.

One of downtown Huntsville's longest standing shops, Harrison Brother's Hardware Store, said business really took off this week as people from all over the world came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing here in the Rocket City.

"We had Richmond, Virginia, we had Washington D.C., we even had a family from New Zealand," said Sexton.

Just down the street, bakers at the Moon Bakeshop are hard at work making a fresh batch of their special space themed cookies in honor of the festivities.

"We were really excited about it and we wanted to participate in all the celebrations that were going on," said co-owner Thom Watkins.

The cookies sold out faster than expected as business boomed at the bakery named in honor of Huntsville's connection to the moon landing.

"Building through the week its gotten steadier and steadier," said Watkins.

Back at the hardware store, the Apollo themed merchandise is flying off the shelves and sexton said Friday night, they not only stayed open two hours later but saw 700 people come through the doors. Over the week, they've seen more than three times the normal amount of customers.

Over at the space and rocket center, a spokesperson told me they've seen a steady increase in visitors all summer. Friday morning, even before 10 am, more than 1,000 visitors came through the doors.