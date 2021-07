The Rocket City Volleyball Club won the 48th annual AAU National Championship! The tournament took place in Orlando where the girls went a perfect 13-0 over four days.

Bailey Duckett from Madison County High School received MVP & All-Star honors. Grace Tapscott (Hartselle High) and Kemora Coachman (Sparkman High) also received All-Star honors. Congrats to the team on all their accomplishments!