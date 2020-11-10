Rocket City Trash Pandas want to break Guinness World Record with food drive on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the largest food drive in one day at a single location.

Their goal is to have 600,000 pounds of food donated.

They're accepting non-perishable food items, and every item donated will be given back to the community. The drive will be from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

"We're trying to do it in just 12 hours. So, we're trying to get 600,000 pounds of food donated so that we can then give that back to a lot of local nonprofits that will feed families here in Northern Alabama," said Lindsey Knupp, Marketing Vice President.

The drive will be contactless to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.