Rocket City Trash Pandas unveil 2022 schedule

MADISON, Alabama – The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to announce the schedule for the 2022 Double-A South season. The second season in Rocket City history will begin on the road against the Birmingham Barons on Friday, April 8 with Opening Night at Toyota Field against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos scheduled for Tuesday, April 12.

“It’s hard to believe we are already gearing up for the 2022 season,” Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann. “As we cap off an incredible inaugural season at Toyota Field, we look forward to having a full off-season to prepare for an action-packed 2022.”

Rocket City will be home at Toyota Field for a number of holidays in 2022 including Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 8), Father’s Day (Sunday, June 19), and Independence Day (Monday, July 4). Additionally, the Trash Pandas will be home on both Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.

The full 138-game schedule runs from April 8 through Sunday, September 18 and features 69 home games at Toyota Field and 69 road games against seven opponents. The Trash Pandas will play 30 games each against their North Division rivals (Birmingham, Chattanooga, and Tennessee) as well as 12 games each against their South Division foes (Biloxi, Mississippi, Montgomery, and Pensacola).

Rocket City will be home for a pair of season-long 12-game homestands, first from April 26-May 8 against Birmingham and Chattanooga and then from June 7-19 against Mississippi and Montgomery. The series with the M-Braves from June 7-12 will mark the first series between the Trash Pandas and the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate after the teams did not meet during the 2021 regular season.

The Trash Pandas end the season against the Barons with a six-game set at Toyota Field from September 13-18.

Fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky following all Friday and Saturday home games, as well as an Independence Day spectacular for a total of 25 postgame fireworks shows in 2022. Kids Run The Bases also returns in 2022 following each Sunday home game. A full list of promotions is still to come. Game times for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

Fans that have booked groups for the 2021 season within our hospitality spaces will have early access to renew for dates during the 2022 season. There is still time to book a group in 2021, with 12 home games remaining at Toyota Field as the Trash Pandas continue their playoff push.