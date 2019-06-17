Rocket City Trash Pandas' uniforms to be unveiled during Big Spring Park community party

The Rocket City Trash Pandas' five Inaugural Season uniforms will be unveiled during a community party Thursday evening at Big Spring Park in Downtown Huntsville.

The big reveal will begin at 6 p.m. WAAY 31's Sports Director Lynden Blake and others will model Trash Pandas replica jerseys.

The event will include a video tour of the Trash Pandas' new park that's being built at Town Madison. There will also be food trucks, bouncy houses, T-shirt giveaways and music. You can sit on the lawn at Big Spring Park or bring your own lawn chairs.