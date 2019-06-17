The Rocket City Trash Pandas' five Inaugural Season uniforms will be unveiled during a community party Thursday evening at Big Spring Park in Downtown Huntsville.
The big reveal will begin at 6 p.m. WAAY 31's Sports Director Lynden Blake and others will model Trash Pandas replica jerseys.
The event will include a video tour of the Trash Pandas' new park that's being built at Town Madison. There will also be food trucks, bouncy houses, T-shirt giveaways and music. You can sit on the lawn at Big Spring Park or bring your own lawn chairs.
Related Content
- Rocket City Trash Pandas' uniforms to be unveiled during Big Spring Park community party
- Date announced for Rocket City Trash Pandas' uniform reveal
- Rocket City Trash Pandas searching for high school baseball players to model new uniforms
- Trash Panda Apparel Available!
- Rocket City Trash Pandas: Name of baseball team announced
- Rocket City Trash Pandas announce partnership with Pepsi
- Rocket City Trash Pandas add Braves exec, Huntsville leader to team management
- Skilled to Work: High school students tour future home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Rocket City Trash Pandas pick radio announcer with ties to baseball history
- 'Trash Pandas' remove lid on team's logos
Scroll for more content...