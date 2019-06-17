Clear

Rocket City Trash Pandas' uniforms to be unveiled during Big Spring Park community party

All five of the team's uniforms will be unveiled.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas' five Inaugural Season uniforms will be unveiled during a community party Thursday evening at Big Spring Park in Downtown Huntsville.

The big reveal will begin at 6 p.m. WAAY 31's Sports Director Lynden Blake and others will model Trash Pandas replica jerseys.

The event will include a video tour of the Trash Pandas' new park that's being built at Town Madison. There will also be food trucks, bouncy houses, T-shirt giveaways and music. You can sit on the lawn at Big Spring Park or bring your own lawn chairs.

