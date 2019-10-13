Rocket City Trash Pandas to make big announcement on Monday

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be hosting a press conference on Monday, October 14 at 10:00 am. It will be held at the new stadium, rain or shine.
The Trash Pandas plan to reveal the name of the new stadium and the naming rights partner. Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong and the president of the corporation for which the stadium will be named are expected to make remarks.
Unfortunately, due to the fact that the stadium is an active construction site, the general public is not allowed to join the press conference. Be sure to tune into WAAY 31 to hear from Sports Director Lynden Blake who will be bring you all the latest information.
