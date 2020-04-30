Rocket City Trash Pandas stores reopening with safety measures, reduced hours

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are reopening their Emporium Team Store at Bridge Street this weekend and the Junkyard Team Store at Toyota Field on Monday.

The Emporium will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Junkyard will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and stay closed on weekends.

The team says the following safety measures will be in effect at both locations:

• Both stores will have at least two employees on duty at all times while maintaining at least six-feet of social distance. Also, one person will be at the door to monitor the entrance and limit the number of customers in the store.

• Both stores will be operating at 50 percent occupancy.

• Trash Pandas employees will be wearing masks at all times and gloves will be utilized when making cash exchanges and disposed of after each cash transaction.

• All surfaces will be continuously disinfected and cleaned. This includes counter tops, shelves, racks, door handles, and cash registers.