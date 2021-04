The Rocket City Trash Pandas' single-game tickets sale starts Saturday!

They’ll go on sale in person beginning at 8 a.m. at the Toyota Field Ticket Office. At 12:01 p.m., they’ll be available online.

You can buy tickets here.

Opening Night is set for May 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Tennessee Smokies. Toyota Field will operate at 100% capacity for the upcoming season.

You can find the 2021 promotional calendar here and the full season schedule here.