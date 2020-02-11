Rocket City Trash Pandas single-game tickets go on sale March 14

The Rocket City Trash Pandas’ individual game tickets will go on sale to the general public in March.

The tickets are available on March 14 and March 15 at the Toyota Field box office only and online beginning March 16.

A grand opening for the ticket office and “The Junkyard Team Store” will happen from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 14 and from noon to 6 p.m. on March 15. There will be live music, and fans will be allowed to enter Toyota Field.

Box seats cost $16 in advance and $18 on the day of the game. Reserved seats are $14 in advance and $16 on the day of the game. General admission tickets are $8. Standing room with "SportsMED Stadium Club access" costs $25. Children ages two and younger are admitted for free.

Season tickets, 23-game “Mini-Plans” and group outings are currently on sale.

The Trash Pandas will face off against the Mississippi Braves on April 15 at 6:35 p.m.

The team released its inaugural season promotional calendar on Tuesday. It features fireworks, theme nights, giveaways and more. You can find it below: