Rocket City Trash Pandas single-game tickets go on sale March 14

Photo Gallery 1 Images
The Rocket City Trash Pandas’ individual game tickets will go on sale to the general public in March.
The tickets are available on March 14 and March 15 at the Toyota Field box office only and online beginning March 16.
A grand opening for the ticket office and “The Junkyard Team Store” will happen from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 14 and from noon to 6 p.m. on March 15. There will be live music, and fans will be allowed to enter Toyota Field.
Box seats cost $16 in advance and $18 on the day of the game. Reserved seats are $14 in advance and $16 on the day of the game. General admission tickets are $8. Standing room with "SportsMED Stadium Club access" costs $25. Children ages two and younger are admitted for free.
Season tickets, 23-game “Mini-Plans” and group outings are currently on sale.
The Trash Pandas will face off against the Mississippi Braves on April 15 at 6:35 p.m.
The team released its inaugural season promotional calendar on Tuesday. It features fireworks, theme nights, giveaways and more. You can find it below:
- April 15, 6:35 p.m., Opening Night Fireworks Spectacular, sponsored by Toyota
- April 16, 6:35 p.m., Seat cushions, first 4,000 fans 15-over, sponsored by Crestwood Medical
- April 17, 7:05 p.m., College Night/Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over, sponsored by Calhoun Community College
- April 18, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks, sponsored by WOW!/2020 Magnet Schedule, first 5,000 fans
- April 19, 2:05 p.m., Athletic socks, first 1,500 kids 14-under, sponsored by Bill Penney Toyota
- April 25, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks
- April 26, 2:05 p.m., The Bright Side Sports Dog Performance
- April 27, 6:35 p.m., Mutt Monday/Dog leashes, first 500 dogs, sponsored by Leidos
- April 28, 6:35 p.m., Sprocket Trash Can Bobblehead, first 1,500 kids 14-under, sponsored by Kirkland’s Pest Control
- April 29, 12:05 p.m., Class Field Trip/Education Day
- May 6, 6:35 p.m., Dance Night
- May 7, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
- May 8, 7:05 p.m., Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
- May 9, 6:05 p.m., “Star Wars” Night/” Star Wars” Jersey Auction/Fireworks
- May 10, 2:05 p.m., Mother’s Day/Wine Glass giveaway, 2,000 women 15-over/Mother’s Day Cap Raffle
- May 16, 6:05 p.m., Armed Forces Day/Armed Forces Jersey Auction/Fireworks
- May 17, 2:05 p.m., Sprocket Jersey Bobblehead, 1,500 kids 14-under, sponsored by Lexus
- May 18, 6:35 p.m., Mutt Monday/Dog Bowls, first 500 dogs
- May 19, 6:35 p.m., International Day/Mini Flags, sponsored by GlobalTies Alabama
- May 21, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks, sponsored by Inline Electric Supply
- May 22, 7:05 p.m., Huntsville Stars Throwback/Throwback Jersey Auction/Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
- May 23, 6:05 p.m., Scout Sleepover/Fireworks
- May 25, 12:05 p.m., Memorial Day/Military Cap, first 2,000 fans 15-over, sponsored by WOW!
- June 1, 6:35 p.m., Mutt Monday/Dog Bandannas, first 500 dogs
- June 2, 6:35 p.m., Stadium Replica, first 4,000 fans 15-over, sponsored by Toyota
- June 4, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
- June 5, 7:05 p.m., LGBQT Night/Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
- June 17, 6:35 p.m., Soccer Night
- June 18, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
- June 19, 7:05 p.m., Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
- June 20, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks, sponsored by Budweiser
- June 21, 2:05 p.m., Father’s Day/Adult Cap/Father’s Day Cap Raffle, first 2,000 men 15-over
- June 30, 6:35 p.m., Faith and Family Night
- July 2, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks, sponsored by Lexus
- July 3, 7:05 p.m., Third of July Fireworks Spectacular/Patriotic Jersey Raffle/Patriotic Cap Raffle
- July 10, 7:05 p.m., Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
- July 11, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks
- July 13, 6:05 p.m., Mutt Monday/Dog Chew Toy, first 500 dogs
- July 14, 12:05 p.m., Camp Day
- July 23, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
- July 24, 7:05 p.m., Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
- July 25, 6:05 p.m., Christmas in July/Fireworks
- July 26, 5:05 p.m., Kids Club Parade
- Aug. 6, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
- Aug. 7, 7:05 p.m., Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
- Aug. 8, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks
- Aug. 10, 6:35 p.m., Mutt Monday
- Aug. 13, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
- Aug. 14, 7:05 p.m., Superhero Night/Superhero Jersey Auction/Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
- Aug. 15, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks
- Aug. 24, 6:35 p.m., Mutt Monday
- Aug. 26, 6:35 p.m., Football & Cheer Day
- Aug. 27, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
- Sept. 3, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
- Sept. 4, 7:05 p.m., Havoc Hockey Night/Havoc Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
- Sept. 5, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks
- Sept. 7, 12:05 p.m., Fan Appreciation Day/2021 Magnet Schedule, first 5,000 fans
Related Content
- Rocket City Trash Pandas single-game tickets go on sale March 14
- Rocket City Trash Pandas Release 2020 Schedule
- Secure your Trash Pandas season tickets Saturday
- Trash Panda Apparel Available!
- Rocket City Trash Pandas: Name of baseball team announced
- Rocket City Trash Pandas announce partnership with Pepsi
- Date announced for Rocket City Trash Pandas' uniform reveal
- Rocket City Trash Pandas owner speaks after MLB player dies
- Rocket City Trash Pandas stadium increases seating by 500
- Rocket City Trash Pandas reveal MLB All-Star as manager