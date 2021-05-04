Rocket City Trash Pandas' season opener postponed due to field conditions, weather

The Rocket City Trash Pandas’ season opener Tuesday against the Chattanooga Lookouts is cancelled due to field conditions and weather.

The game will be made up Thursday with a doubleheader at 4:15 p.m. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings long.

Wednesday night’s nine-inning game will be played as scheduled. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m.

The Trash Pandas will play six games against the Chattanooga Lookouts before their home opener on May 11 against the Tennessee Smokies.

