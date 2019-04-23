Clear

Rocket City Trash Pandas searching for high school baseball players to model new uniforms

Attention high school baseball players!

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Attention high school baseball players!

The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced on Facebook on Tuesday that they are looking for models to be in a video debuting the franchise's new uniforms.

The post says, to be considered, you need to share an "all ages appropriate" photo or video of yourself in your team's uniform under the post, using the hashtag #RCTPmodel, before 5 p.m. CST on May 10, 2019. The post says to make sure to say what team you play for and what position you play. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events