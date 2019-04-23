Rocket City Trash Pandas searching for high school baseball players to model new uniforms

Attention high school baseball players!

The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced on Facebook on Tuesday that they are looking for models to be in a video debuting the franchise's new uniforms.

The post says, to be considered, you need to share an "all ages appropriate" photo or video of yourself in your team's uniform under the post, using the hashtag #RCTPmodel, before 5 p.m. CST on May 10, 2019. The post says to make sure to say what team you play for and what position you play.