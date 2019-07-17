Rocket City Trash Pandas relocating store at Bridge Street Town Centre

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are so popular, the team's retail store is moving because the current store just isn't big enough.

The Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street is moving to a storefront next to Moe's Southwest Grill. The team says the relocation doubles the amount of square footage in the wake of substantial growth and record-breaking merchandise sales.

The store's grand reopening celebration will be on July 29th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The team says it will feature music, temporary Trash Panda tattoos for kids, merchandise giveaways and more.

The baseball team's opening day is set for April 15, 2020 at the Trash Pandas Stadium at Town Madison.

“The Trash Pandas Emporium has achieved more than $1.25 million in sales since opening at Bridge Street last November,” said Trash Pandas CEO Ralph Nelson.