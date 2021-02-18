Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rocket City Trash Pandas release schedule for 2021 season

In 2021, the Trash Pandas will finally get to play on their field.

The season will start this May!

Posted: Feb 18, 2021 9:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Rocket City Trash Pandas on Thursday announced their schedule for the 2021 season.

It’ll be their inaugural season at Toyota Field in Madison.

The Trash Pandas are set to start the season on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Tennessee Smokies.

Find the team’s home schedule below:

May 11-16 vs. Tennessee Smokies

May 25-30 vs. Birmingham Barons

June 1-6 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

June 15-20 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

July 6-11 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

July 20-25 vs. Tennessee Smokies

July 27 - August 1 vs. Birmingham Barons

August 17-22 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

August 31 - September 5 vs. Tennessee Smokies

September 14-19 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Decatur
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: °
Fort Payne
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 483167

Reported Deaths: 9346
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson698081308
Mobile35054688
Madison31664411
Tuscaloosa23562394
Montgomery22087469
Shelby21406197
Baldwin19267253
Lee14684141
Morgan13424237
Etowah12995300
Calhoun12784264
Marshall11121195
Houston9947251
Limestone9201127
Elmore9155170
Cullman8805171
St. Clair8647211
Lauderdale8480205
DeKalb8373170
Talladega7326153
Jackson641693
Walker6384236
Autauga605084
Blount5997121
Colbert5931117
Coffee516991
Dale4549105
Russell395330
Franklin394975
Covington387798
Chilton375092
Escambia371959
Tallapoosa3458137
Clarke341347
Chambers333898
Dallas3307133
Pike289670
Lawrence278185
Marion271691
Winston243262
Bibb239957
Geneva236366
Marengo228152
Pickens219650
Barbour205349
Hale203162
Fayette195754
Butler192464
Henry179240
Cherokee175037
Monroe164637
Randolph159438
Washington153331
Crenshaw140951
Clay140353
Macon138141
Cleburne134135
Lowndes129644
Lamar128232
Wilcox119724
Bullock114333
Conecuh105823
Perry104626
Sumter97331
Greene85732
Coosa84322
Choctaw54423
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 760303

Reported Deaths: 10985
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby858131435
Davidson79924816
Knox44477553
Hamilton39277435
Rutherford37397365
Williamson24633199
Sumner20939305
Montgomery17007203
Out of TN1663493
Wilson15974205
Unassigned15528125
Sullivan13954264
Blount13778171
Washington12560225
Bradley12508132
Maury12057154
Sevier11731157
Putnam10479166
Madison9970223
Robertson8780112
Hamblen7838157
Anderson7778149
Greene7203142
Tipton684096
Coffee6193112
Gibson6141138
Dickson6044102
Cumberland6022112
Carter5862147
McMinn578788
Bedford5714117
Roane569995
Lawrence552479
Loudon551262
Jefferson5500112
Warren528273
Dyer521098
Monroe516887
Hawkins507491
Franklin462780
Fayette461871
Obion434091
Rhea407968
Lincoln407860
Cocke392691
Marshall385853
Cheatham380543
Weakley376560
Campbell371854
Giles367195
Henderson358671
Carroll345280
Hardeman337061
Macon332573
White330164
Hardin328462
Lauderdale308240
Henry297173
Marion286343
Wayne285030
Scott282841
Overton281157
Haywood263659
Claiborne261564
McNairy261549
DeKalb260847
Hickman260738
Smith250936
Trousdale237421
Grainger237345
Fentress227343
Morgan226134
Johnson213837
Chester199345
Bledsoe196810
Crockett195746
Unicoi176447
Cannon172428
Polk169621
Lake166925
Union165129
Grundy162828
Decatur153135
Sequatchie151426
Benton149639
Humphreys149621
Lewis143624
Jackson124633
Meigs124320
Stewart122624
Clay105629
Perry102227
Houston101330
Moore92915
Van Buren78720
Pickett74323
Hancock48711

Most Popular Stories

Community Events