Rocket City Trash Pandas release schedule for 2021 season

The Rocket City Trash Pandas on Thursday announced their schedule for the 2021 season.

It’ll be their inaugural season at Toyota Field in Madison.

The Trash Pandas are set to start the season on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Tennessee Smokies.

Find the team’s home schedule below:

May 11-16 vs. Tennessee Smokies

May 25-30 vs. Birmingham Barons

June 1-6 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

June 15-20 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

July 6-11 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

July 20-25 vs. Tennessee Smokies

July 27 - August 1 vs. Birmingham Barons

August 17-22 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

August 31 - September 5 vs. Tennessee Smokies

September 14-19 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos