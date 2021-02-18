Rocket City Trash Pandas release schedule for 2021 season

The Rocket City Trash Pandas on Thursday announced their schedule for the 2021 season.
It’ll be their inaugural season at Toyota Field in Madison.
The Trash Pandas are set to start the season on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Tennessee Smokies.
Find the team’s home schedule below:
May 11-16 vs. Tennessee Smokies
May 25-30 vs. Birmingham Barons
June 1-6 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts
June 15-20 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
July 6-11 vs. Montgomery Biscuits
July 20-25 vs. Tennessee Smokies
July 27 - August 1 vs. Birmingham Barons
August 17-22 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts
August 31 - September 5 vs. Tennessee Smokies
September 14-19 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos