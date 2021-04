Rocket City Trash Pandas release 2021 promotional calendar, single-game tickets sale

The Rocket City Trash Pandas on Monday announced their 2021 promotional calendar and single-game tickets sale.

The team will begin selling single-game tickets on Saturday, Apr. 17. They’ll go on sale in person beginning at 8 a.m. at the Toyota Field Ticket Office. At 12:01 p.m., they’ll be available online.

Opening Night is set for May 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Tennessee Smokies. Toyota Field will operate at 100% capacity for the upcoming season.

You can find the 2021 promotional calendar below. You can find the full season schedule here.

May 11 – Opening Night / Toyota Field Replica Giveaway: First 4,000 Adults 18+ / Fireworks (Toyota) / Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

May 12 – Dog Leash Giveaway: First 500 dogs (Leidos) / Dog-Friendly Night

May 13 – Mask Giveaway: First 5,000 fans (SportsMED) / Pregame Happy Hour

May 14 – College Night & Shirt Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (Calhoun Community College) / Fireworks (Bill Penney Toyota)

May 15 – 2021 Magnet Schedule: First 5,000 fans (WOW!) / Saturday Fireworks (WOW!)

May 16 – Sprocket Trash Can Bobblehead: First 1,500 kids 12 & under (Kirkland’s Pest Control) / Miller Postgame Happy Hour / Kids Run the Bases

May 25 – Seat Cushion Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (Crestwood Medical) / Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

May 26 – Dog-Friendly Night

May 27 – Armed Forces Night & Jersey Auction / Pregame Happy Hour

May 28 – Friday Night Fireworks (Inline Electric)

May 29 – Saturday Night Fireworks (Budweiser)

May 30 – Military Cap Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (WOW!) / Toiletries Drive / Miller Postgame Happy Hour / Kids Run the Bases

June 1 – Ninja Turtle Night & Shirt Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (WDRM 102.1) / Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

June 2 – Lou Gehrig ALS Night / Dog Bandana Giveaway: First 500 dogs (Hollywood Feed) / Dog-Friendly Night

June 3 – Frontline Workers Night / Pregame Happy Hour

June 4 – Friday Night Fireworks

June 5 – Saturday Night Fireworks

June 6 – Kids Run the Bases

June 15 – Wine Glass Giveaway: First 2,000 women 21+ / Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

June 16 – Dog-Friendly Night / School Supplies Drive

June 17 – Throwback to the Huntsville Stars & Shirt Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (Trustmark) / Pregame Happy Hour

June 18 – Friday Night Fireworks (Quantitech)

June 19 – Saturday Night Fireworks

June 20 – Fathers’ Day & Dress Socks Giveaway: First 2,000 men 18+ (The Rock Family Worship Center) / Kids Run the Bases

July 6 – Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

July 7 – Dog-Friendly Night

July 8 – Sunglasses Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (Bill Penney Toyota) / Pregame Happy Hour

July 9 – Friday Night Fireworks

July 10 – Saturday Night Fireworks (Chick-Fil-A)

July 11 – Sprocket Bobblehead: First 1,500 kids 17 & under (Lexus of Huntsville) / Kids Run the Bases

July 20 – Commemorative Glass Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (Champy’s) / Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

July 21 – Dog-Friendly Night

July 22 – Adult Hat Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (SportsMED) / Pregame Happy Hour

July 23 – Friday Night Fireworks

July 24 – Saturday Night Fireworks

July 25 – Christmas in July Night / Toy Drive / Kids Run the Bases

July 27 – Negro Leagues Celebration / Josh Gibson Tribute / Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

July 28 – Dog-Friendly Night

July 29 – Pregame Happy Hour

July 30 – Friday Night Fireworks (Trustmark)

July 31 – Saturday Night Fireworks

August 1 – Princess Night / Kids Run the Bases

August 17 – Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

August 18 – Dog Tag Giveaway: First 500 dogs / Dog-Friendly Night

August 19 – Superhero Night & Jersey Auction / Pregame Happy Hour

August 20 – Friday Night Fireworks

August 21 – Saturday Night Fireworks

August 22 – Kids Run the Bases

August 31 – Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

September 1 – Dog-Friendly Night

September 2 – “Friends” Night & Shirt Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ / Pregame Happy Hour

September 3 – Friday Night Fireworks (Boeing)

September 4 – Saturday Night Fireworks

September 5 – Lunch Bag Giveaway: First 1,500 kids 12 & under / Canned Food Drive / Kids Run the Bases

September 14 – Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

September 15 – Dog-Friendly Night

September 16 – Huntsville Havoc Night & Jersey Auction / Pregame Happy Hour

September 17 – Friday Night Fireworks

September 18 – Saturday Night Fireworks (Trustmark)

September 19 – Fan Appreciation Day / Kids Run the Bases