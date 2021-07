Kieran Lovegrove, a player for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, told ESPN that minor league players in the entire Los Angeles Angels organization are not being treated properly.

He alleges poor living conditions, dietary options and stress.

Contacted by WAAY 31 on Friday, the Trash Pandas issued the same statement the Angels gave to ESPN: “What is being reported is unacceptable, and we will look into it and address it."

