Rocket City Trash Pandas pitcher Reid Detmers named to 2021 All-Star Futures Game

Rocket City Trash Pandas starting pitcher Reid Detmers is headed to the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on the American League roster.

The game that features top prospects will be July 11 at Coors Field in Denver as part of MLB All-Star Sunday.

Detmers is currently ranked as the Los Angeles Angels' No. 2 prospect and No. 57 prospect overall by MLB.com, according to a news release from the Trash Pandas.

The team’s next home game is July 6.

More from the release:

Detmers has spent his first minor league season in the Rocket City rotation. The Angels’ first-round (10th overall) selection in the 2020 draft spent last season at the Angels’ Alternate Training Site in Long Beach.

Over his first nine professional starts, Detmers is currently 2-2 with a 3.95 ERA (18 ER/41.0 IP). He leads Double-A South with 76 strikeouts, which is the most among Angels farmhands.

In his most recent start on June 26 at Chattanooga, the southpaw set a new career-high and a Trash Pandas franchise record with 16 strikeouts over 6.0 innings at AT&T Field. In his most recent home start on June 20 vs. Biloxi, he struck out 14 Shuckers over 6.0 innings to earn a victory.

After making the start in both the first game in Trash Pandas history on May 5 at Chattanooga and the inaugural game at Toyota Field on May 11 at Tennessee, Detmers has improved with each outing. In his first month of professional baseball, he went 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA (9 ER/20.0 IP) and 30 strikeouts over five May starts. In June, he finished 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA (9 ER/21.0 IP) with just five walks and 46 strikeouts. He struck out 10 or more in four of his nine starts, with three of those outings taking place in the month of June.

Managing Detmers and the rest of his American League teammates will be former Angels relief pitcher LaTroy Hawkins. Detmers will be joined in Denver by fellow Angels pitching prospect Hector Yan, who is currently pitching at High-A Tri-City.

Detmers’ next start is scheduled for Friday night, July 2 against the Tennessee Smokies at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.