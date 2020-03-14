Rocket City Trash Pandas open single-game ticket sales

At last check more than one-thousand tickets were sold at today's event hosted at Toyota Field. Fans told WAAY31 they are excited for the season and hopeful it will start on time, despite minor league baseball postponing events because of the coronavirus.
"We've been following the trash pandas for the last 18 months, so it was exciting to get out here and finally buy some tickets for the first game," said Landen Vickery.
Saturday's event will wrap up at 6pm, but in person ticket sales open back up Sunday at noon. To buy tickets online click HERE.
