Rocket City Trash Pandas pick radio announcer with ties to baseball history

The Rocket City Trash Pandas have picked a man whose grandfather is a baseball legend as their play-by-play radio announcer.

Josh Caray, the grandson of a Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals announcer, Harry Caray, will take on the radio role when the Trash Pandas begin playing in Madison in 2020.

On Tuesday, the Trash Pandas also announced a three-year partnership with Cumulus Media to air live broadcasts of the team's 140 home and away games on SportsRadio 730 AM and 103.9 FM. Josh Caray will be featured on those broadcasts.

The last name, Caray, has a special meaning in the world of sports.

"I think emotionally, it resembles baseball, because that's the sport it most identifies with," Josh Caray said.

Caray enters the batter's box, standing in the shadows of those before him. Josh's grandfather, Harry, is a legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster, sitting in the MLB booth for 50 years doing both TV and radio. His father, Skip Caray, was the long time voice of the Atlanta Braves.

"I hope they would be proud of me, and hopefully be proud of what it is that I'm doing here. I'm thrilled to be the voice of a community," Caray said.

The Trash Pandas' owner, Ralph Nelson, has always said he wants to run the team as if it was an MLB organization. He says this hire resembles that.

"Bringing in a Caray is as about as MLB as you can get," Nelson said.

Caray, an Atlanta native, has already covered many different sports all over the country. He's done play-by-play for the Stony Brook University football and basketball team. He's had experience calling baseball games at Yale University and with the Hudson Valley Renegades, a single-A minor league team. Now, Caray says he's ready to come back down south.

"It'll take a little getting used to in terms of getting to know the Angels organization and what they bring to the table, but after the first couple of weeks, it should be pretty easy," Caray said.

Nelson tells WAAY 31 there wasn't even a job posted for hiring a play-by-play announcer, but when he saw Caray's tape, he knew it was the perfect fit.