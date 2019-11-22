Rocket City Trash Pandas mascot’s name has teeth

The Rocket City Trash Pandas on Friday night revealed the name that won its Name The Mascot contest.

Sprocket is the name picked by voters, comprised of season ticket holders and other members of Trash Pandas nation, the team announced during a ceremony at Bridge Street Town Centre.



This is a sprocket This is a sprocket

In case you’re unfamiliar, a sprocket is a wheel with teeth, also called cogs, that work in conjunction with a chain, track or other perforated or indented material.

The other mascot names in contention were Apollo, Buzz, Cosmo, Crash and Jetson.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Mississippi Braves in their brand-new stadium named Toyota Field on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 6:35 p.m.

The Trash Pandas open their 2020 Southern League season on the road, April 9 in Birmingham.