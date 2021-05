The Trash Pandas lost their home opener Tuesday night against the Tennessee Smokies.

The final score was 4-3. This leaves the Trash Pandas with a 2-5 record.

They’ll take on the Smokies again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. If you can't make it to Toyota Field for the game, you can watch on WAAY 31's new channel This TV, channel 31.6, which will broadcast every home Trash Pandas game.

