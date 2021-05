The Rocket City Trash Pandas lost the first game of a doubleheader Thursday night against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The score for the first game was 6-3. The Trash Pandas fell 6-1 to the Lookouts in their season opener Wednesday.

After the double header, the Trash Pandas will play three more games against the Chattanooga Lookouts before their home opener on May 11 against the Tennessee Smokies.

