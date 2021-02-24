Rocket City Trash Pandas hosting job fair ahead of 2021 season

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are playing ball this season on Toyota Field.

Vice President of Marketing, Lindsey Knupp, said there are a number of jobs that need to be filled ahead of the first home game.

"There is a lot of opportunity to come and join our gameday staff and be here working with us during Trash Panda home games," said Knupp.

You can find the full list of job offerings on the Trash Pandas' website.

The job fair is being held in person so that the staff can see what positions individuals are best suited for. There will be three rounds of interviews on Saturday, Feb. 27. The job fair will begin at 10 a.m.

Those looking for a position will come through the Junk Yard team store. You can fill out an application prior to the event online or wait to do so in person. During the job fair, you will select your top three job choices.

"Sometimes, folks don't even know what the opportunities are, so when we get to talking to them, we can see where they seem fit," said Knupp.

The Trash Pandas' home opener is on May 11, versus the Tennessee Smokies.