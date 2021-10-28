Rocket City Trash Pandas hosting Trunk or Treat, Halloween Movie Night at Toyota Field

Trunk or Treat and Halloween Movie Night return to Toyota Field on Saturday.

Trick-or-treating at Toyota Field will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Toyota Outfield Experience, followed by a screening of “The Haunted Mansion” at 7:15 p.m.

The Rocket City Wranglers will provide more than 60 trunks for the event.

Tickets bought before Saturday are $10. On Saturday, tickets are $15. Get tickets HERE or at the Toyota Field box office

Parking at Toyota Field is free and available at the gravel parking lot.

The Dumpster Dive concession stand will be open for fans to purchase traditional ballpark fare.

“We are looking forward to welcoming fans back to Toyota Field for the biggest Halloween celebration in North Alabama,” Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. “This event is perfect for fans of all ages, and we can’t wait to see everyone dressed in their Halloween costumes.”