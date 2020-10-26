Rocket City Trash Pandas hope to break Guinness World Record for largest food drive

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are working to break the Guinness World Record for “Largest Food Drive in 24 Hours at a Single Location.”

The team partnered with local organizations to feed families in North Alabama on Nov. 11. The food drive will be held at Toyota Field from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The goal is to collect 600,000 pounds of food, which would top the current record of 559,885 pounds. The record was set in 2011 in North Carolina.

Drop-offs will be contactless. You can place the non-perishable food in your back seat or trunk of your vehicle and volunteers will remove it.

There will also be giveaways throughout the day for people who donate.

To get to the event, enter Toyota Field from the west via Intergraph Road, take a left on Lime Quarry Road and another left onto Town Madison Boulevard.