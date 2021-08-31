Rocket City Trash Pandas games postponed due to Covid-19 case on opposing team

The Rocket City Trash Pandas won’t take the field until Thursday after a member of the Tennessee Smokies organization tested positive for coronavirus.

WAAY TV is the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and you’ll be able to see games Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday on This TV/WAAY 31.6. (More details HERE)

Here’s the full announcement from the Trash Pandas:

To allow for additional testing and contact tracing following a positive COVID-19 test in the Tennessee Smokies organization, Tuesday and Wednesday’s games (August 31-September 1) at Toyota Field between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Tennessee Smokies have been postponed.

We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

Tickets from August 31-September 1 can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2021 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Trash Pandas’ ticket office located at Toyota Field. Groups with tickets in hospitality areas should contact their sales representative for more information.

The schedule for the remainder of the Trash Pandas-Smokies series will be announced at a later date.