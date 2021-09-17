Rocket City Trash Pandas cancel Friday night game due to Covid testing delays

The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced late Friday that tonight's game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos is cancelled, "following delays in receiving test results that are beyond our control and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing within the Rocket City Trash Pandas organization"

Friday’s fireworks will still take place at Toyota Field at 7:15 p.m.

More from the team:

We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

Tickets from September 17 can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any Trash Pandas home game in April or May 2022 (excluding Opening Day on April 12) once single game tickets go on sale to the public, subject to availability. Groups with tickets in hospitality areas should contact their sales representative for more information. Parking will be refunded by Clutch!

Friday’s Huntsville Havoc jersey auction will be extended through Saturday night at 7 p.m.