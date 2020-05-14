The Rocket City Trash Pandas are the first Minor League Baseball team to launch international orders.
The team launched international orders earlier this week through Shopify, which it says is the online retailer of Minor League Baseball.
Orders have already been taken from the United Kingdom, Austria and Australia, the team says. It’s hit $2.5 million in merchandise sales since October of 2018, according to a statement provided on Thursday.
Related Content
- Rocket City Trash Pandas are first Minor League Baseball team to launch international orders
- Rocket City Trash Pandas: Name of baseball team announced
- Rocket City Trash Pandas Release 2020 Schedule
- Trash Pandas announce support for Save Minor League Baseball Task Force
- Rocket City Trash Pandas announce partnership with Pepsi
- Date announced for Rocket City Trash Pandas' uniform reveal
- Rocket City Trash Pandas owner speaks after MLB player dies
- Rocket City Trash Pandas stadium increases seating by 500
- Rocket City Trash Pandas to make big announcement on Monday
- Rocket City Trash Pandas mascot’s name has teeth
Scroll for more content...