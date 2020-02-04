Rocket City Trash Pandas announce Toyota Field ribbon-cutting is April 6th

We're one home run closer to the opening of Toyota Field.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony is happening April 6th.

The event features a double header with local high school baseball teams.

Bob Jones will host Hartselle High School, and then, James Clemens will take on Austin High School.

Admission is just $6, and parking is $3. The festivities will start at 4 p.m.

The Trash Pandas will open their inaugural season April 15th.