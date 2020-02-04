We're one home run closer to the opening of Toyota Field.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony is happening April 6th.
The event features a double header with local high school baseball teams.
Bob Jones will host Hartselle High School, and then, James Clemens will take on Austin High School.
Admission is just $6, and parking is $3. The festivities will start at 4 p.m.
The Trash Pandas will open their inaugural season April 15th.
Related Content
- Rocket City Trash Pandas announce Toyota Field ribbon-cutting is April 6th
- Rocket City Trash Pandas Release 2020 Schedule
- Rocket City Trash Pandas to make big announcement on Monday
- Rocket City Trash Pandas: Name of baseball team announced
- Rocket City Trash Pandas announce partnership with Pepsi
- Date announced for Rocket City Trash Pandas' uniform reveal
- Trash Panda Apparel Available!
- Rocket City Trash Pandas owner speaks after MLB player dies
- Rocket City Trash Pandas stadium increases seating by 500
- Rocket City Trash Pandas mascot’s name has teeth
Scroll for more content...