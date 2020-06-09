Rocket City Trash Pandas announce ‘The Great Community Poultry Sale’

The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced a discount poultry sale.

“The Great Community Poultry Sale” will sell bulk chicken at extremely low prices, the team says.

They're selling leg quarters at 58 cents per pound and boneless skinless breasts for $1.33 per pound, but you have to buy 40-pound cases.

The deadline to purchase online is June 19 at 5 p.m. Pickup will be at Toyota Field on June 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Purchasers can also make donations to the Food Bank of North Alabama.

Registration and more details are available here.