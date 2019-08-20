Rocket City Trash Pandas announce 500 new season tickets now available

After previously selling out, the Rocket City Trash Pandas announced Tuesday that 500 additional box and reserved seats will be offered for full-season sale at Trash Pandas Emporium in Bridge Street Town Centre beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Once those seats are sold, full-season tickets are gone for the 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons, according to a press release from the team. The team, which debuts next year as the Double-A Southern League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, sold out of its original allotment earlier this month.

The new seats can be held with a $250 per seat deposit, the balance of which is to be paid before the end of the year after buyers select their seats.

“As a result of several seating design changes in the ballpark, we have been able to identify 500 additional season tickets in the box and reserved sections that we can offer for sale,” said Trash Pandas’ CEO Ralph Nelson.

“We’ve been blown away by the number of calls we’ve received since season tickets sold out, so we started a waiting list at the store. Those on the waiting list were being called yesterday and today and offered the first set of newly available seats. Because it is critical that we hold back enough seats so that all Trash Pandas’ fans – not just season ticket holders – can enjoy baseball next season, this allotment truly has to be the end of full season tickets."

The Trash Pandas also announced that season-ticket holders will be the first fans to enter the new ballpark in Madison, when they receive a hard hat tour of the stadium Sept. 14.

The tour is for original and new season-ticket holders only (18 and over, due to construction liability), who will also receive a personalized Trash Pandas construction hard hat on the tour.

Information on the tour is being mailed to season ticket holders by the end of the week. Following the tour, season ticket holders will begin seat selection the week of Sept. 16.

Seats in each section will be chosen by season ticket holders based on the priority number they received, beginning with the first season-ticket holders who put down deposits last November. The Trash Pandas’ home debut is April 15, 2020, when they host the Mississippi Braves. The Trash Pandas open their inaugural Southern League season April 9 in Birmingham.