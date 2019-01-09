Rocket City Trash Pandas add Braves exec, Huntsville leader to team management

The Rocket City Trash Pandas have finalized their senior management team with one hire from Huntsville and another from the Atlanta Braves.

Ralph Nelson, Trash Pandas managing partner and CEO, released this information Wednesday in a press release:

BallCorps, LLC, owner and operator of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, has completed its senior management team with the hiring of David Bier, formerly of Monaco Pictures in Huntsville and Eric Varney, formerly of the Atlanta Braves.

“It has become very clear, based on record-breaking attendance at all of our events and the unprecedented level of merchandise sales, that the Trash Pandas cannot put together a typical Minor League Baseball operation – our fans and this community deserve much more,” said Nelson.

Bier has been named Senior Vice President, Operations. In his role, he will oversee Stadium Operations, Box Office Operations, Food and Beverage Operations, and Baseball Operations. He served as Vice President of Operations and Operating Partner for Monaco Entertainment, LLC from 2007 until the business was sold to Cinemark in 2014.

Most recently, he has been firm administrator for Anglin Reichmann Armstrong in Huntsville.

Varney has been named Vice President, Sales and Revenue. He will oversee all aspects of sales for the Trash Pandas, including Ticket Sales, Group Sales, Non-Baseball Events, and Corporate Partnerships. Most recently, Varney served as Director, Premium Partnerships for the Braves; prior to Atlanta, Eric was Manager, Premium Suites with the Houston Astros for four years, and Senior Account Executive with the Texas Rangers for six.